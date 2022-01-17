Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,984 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises about 1.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $30,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE:PNC opened at $222.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.60 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.87.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,382 shares of company stock worth $1,720,531 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.