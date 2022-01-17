Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 3,362 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.93.

NYSE:MMM opened at $178.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.51.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

