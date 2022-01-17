Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 541 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,774,000 after acquiring an additional 405,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $214.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $204.84 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.