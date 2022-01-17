Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 35,807 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,807 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $71.98 on Monday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

NTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.