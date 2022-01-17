Parsec Financial Management Inc. Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,272 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.7% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $39,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 609.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Target by 17.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Truist Financial began coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.29.

TGT opened at $221.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.36. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

