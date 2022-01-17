Paul Alexander Crilly Acquires 10,000 Shares of Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) Stock

Pulse Seismic Inc. (TSE:PSD) Director Paul Alexander Crilly purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$71,280.

Shares of TSE PSD opened at C$2.15 on Monday. Pulse Seismic Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.04 and a 1 year high of C$2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.04. The firm has a market cap of C$115.65 million and a P/E ratio of 8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulse Seismic Inc. will post 0.0594419 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

About Pulse Seismic

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. The company's library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan; and includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

