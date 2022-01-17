PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 399,636 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAC. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 37.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransAlta alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

NYSE TAC traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $10.27. 9,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,510. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.17.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -8.29%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.