PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,420 shares during the quarter. Stantec makes up approximately 1.8% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 148,275 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Stantec by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,117,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,929,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Stantec by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 55,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,355,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,944 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STN stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,350. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.09 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$71.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.46.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

