PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 993,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 347,664 shares during the period. Alamos Gold makes up 2.6% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.25% of Alamos Gold worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $10,736,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,928 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 82.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 111.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 459.9% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,119,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 919,840 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGI stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $7.10. 2,234,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,080. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $9.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.56.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

