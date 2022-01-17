PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,206,465,000 after acquiring an additional 766,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,312,000 after buying an additional 561,520 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,105,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,394,000 after buying an additional 8,664,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mosaic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,321,000 after buying an additional 308,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Mosaic by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after buying an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.23. 6,419,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,967,160. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.61.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

