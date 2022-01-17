PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after acquiring an additional 166,366 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,352,000 after purchasing an additional 41,863 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URI traded down $8.39 on Monday, hitting $327.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,940. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.09. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.22 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.70.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

