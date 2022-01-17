Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:PEGRY traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $31.27. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2734 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 33.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEGRY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pennon Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

