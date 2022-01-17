Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of PSHG opened at $3.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. Performance Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. Performance Shipping had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Shipping will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

PSHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

