Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Hess comprises approximately 1.3% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Hess were worth $10,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hess by 310.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HES opened at $91.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.01.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hess’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

