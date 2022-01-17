Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Has $6.43 Million Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 360.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,155 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

NYSE FMX opened at $82.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.95. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.5677 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

