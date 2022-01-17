Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Purchases 5,471 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 547.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,471 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $470.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.06.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $525.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $616.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.70. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

