Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,597 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $8,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,683,000 after acquiring an additional 613,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,241,000 after acquiring an additional 692,979 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $273,217,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,845,000 after acquiring an additional 700,961 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of FNF stock opened at $55.87 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.92%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.