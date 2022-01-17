Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 2,897 ($39.32) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,268 ($44.36).

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,530 ($47.92) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Persimmon to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($40.72) to GBX 2,500 ($33.94) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($45.34) to GBX 3,410 ($46.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,440 ($46.69) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,186.58 ($43.25).

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 2,549 ($34.60) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,767.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,797.47. Persimmon has a 12 month low of GBX 2,476 ($33.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,272 ($44.41).

In other news, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq purchased 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($37.94) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.25 ($13,468.51).

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

