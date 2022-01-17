Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Holdings Increased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 62.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,450 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $13,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after buying an additional 2,087,179 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 169.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,294,000 after buying an additional 3,120,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,214,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,453,000 after buying an additional 217,717 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 16.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,550,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,575,000 after buying an additional 497,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,296,000 after buying an additional 313,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

In other news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $30.39.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.