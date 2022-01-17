Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $19.80 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,239 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.4% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.34.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $310.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.98 and its 200-day moving average is $308.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $212.03 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

