Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Short Interest Update

Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the December 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 86.4 days.

Pexip Holding ASA stock remained flat at $$4.44 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. Pexip Holding ASA has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

Pexip Holding ASA Company Profile

Pexip Holding ASA, a technology company that delivers a video-first meeting platform. Its platform simplifies video communication across borders, businesses, and platforms, enabling everyone to be seen, heard, and included. The company offers self-hosted and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing built on the Pexip Infinity technology; and provides interoperability, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Gateway interop, video system device registration, and a world-class meeting and calling service.

