Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $54.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.81.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

