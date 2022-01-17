PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Update

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PharmaCielo stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,890. PharmaCielo has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.

Get PharmaCielo alerts:

PharmaCielo Company Profile

PharmaCielo Ltd. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the processing and supplying all natural, medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products to large channel distributors. PharmaCielo’s principal and wholly owned subsidiary is PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS. The company was founded on July 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.