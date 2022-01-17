PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Short Interest Update

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 95.1% from the December 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
PharmaCielo stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,890. PharmaCielo has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91.
PharmaCielo Company Profile
