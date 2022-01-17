Phillip G. Tahmazian Sells 8,000 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.94, for a total transaction of C$215,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$239,562.66.

POU opened at C$26.27 on Monday. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.76 and a twelve month high of C$27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 8.15.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$369.14 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 2.48%.

POU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.83.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.