Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.41 or 0.00022060 BTC on major exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $17.88 million and $5.83 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,905,352 coins and its circulating supply is 1,900,472 coins. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

