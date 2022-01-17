Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $72.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.