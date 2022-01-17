Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years.
MHI opened at $11.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
