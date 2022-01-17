Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years.

MHI opened at $11.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

