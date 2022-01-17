Pitcairn Co. Boosts Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXSM opened at $28.60 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Saad acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,477 shares of company stock valued at $269,634. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.58.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

