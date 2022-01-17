Pitcairn Co. Invests $273,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,914 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 32.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 112,233 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 234.6% in the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 145,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 102,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

