Pitcairn Co. Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,439,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,594,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,255,000 after buying an additional 1,093,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,981,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,819,000 after buying an additional 991,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.07.

NYSE DAL opened at $40.31 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

