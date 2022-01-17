Pitcairn Co. Purchases 174 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 488.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $77.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day moving average is $80.21. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.57 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.26%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

