Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,445 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vontier by 31.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Chad R bought a new stake in Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNT. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.63.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.