Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLNT. TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upgraded Planet Fitness to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average of $81.41. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $67.89 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

