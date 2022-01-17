Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $456.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.03. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 914.12% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

