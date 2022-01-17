Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Plug Power by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.28.

Plug Power stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.