PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,615 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 36.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $152,320,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,040,000 after purchasing an additional 209,815 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 687.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 504,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 785.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,220,000 after acquiring an additional 327,274 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 303,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 99,786 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

Shares of KIE opened at $41.33 on Monday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $41.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.