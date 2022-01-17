PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,944,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $545,596,000 after purchasing an additional 544,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 32.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,251,000 after buying an additional 4,943,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,507,000 after buying an additional 2,770,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,038,000 after purchasing an additional 531,118 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,973,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,392,000 after buying an additional 51,112 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $859,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,124 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

