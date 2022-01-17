PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 62.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,495 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.26. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $61.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.