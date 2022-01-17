PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAR opened at $65.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.69. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

