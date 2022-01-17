PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,063 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.44.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,195 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $53.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $53.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

