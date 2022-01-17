PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,208 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Insperity by 35.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Insperity by 44.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,340,000 after purchasing an additional 55,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $2,342,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,115 shares of company stock worth $11,835,741 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

NSP stock opened at $106.81 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Insperity had a return on equity of 156.48% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.