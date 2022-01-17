POA Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One POA coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a market cap of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, POA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.
About POA
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.