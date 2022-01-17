Polkadex Trading 41% Higher This Week (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded up 41% against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for about $11.87 or 0.00028148 BTC on exchanges. Polkadex has a total market cap of $53.45 million and approximately $802,602.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00069627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.00 or 0.07612425 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,177.45 or 0.99991532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00069152 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007695 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

