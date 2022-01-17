Polymath Market Cap Reaches $431.24 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 17th. In the last week, Polymath has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $431.24 million and $17.60 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.14 or 0.00354907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008833 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000864 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.