Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for $6.31 or 0.00014804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $19.12 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00062146 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00070500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.05 or 0.07664655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,533.97 or 0.99817209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00069244 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007874 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,030,639 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.