PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,149,000 after acquiring an additional 335,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,060,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,534,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,096,000 after purchasing an additional 63,535 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,402,000 after buying an additional 366,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,208,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,244,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

PCH stock opened at $57.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.