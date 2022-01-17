Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Update

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the December 15th total of 34,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN PW traded down $1.73 on Monday, reaching $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 80,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,010. The company has a market capitalization of $260.18 million, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $81.99.

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Power REIT had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 64.44%.

In other news, Director Virgil E. Wenger sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $29,897.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PW. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 5.3% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Power REIT during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 2.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 7,387.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 46.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis upped their price objective on Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

