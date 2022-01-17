PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for PPL in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPL. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.97 on Monday. PPL has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in PPL by 74.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in PPL in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in PPL in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

