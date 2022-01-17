Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

PRMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $788,997.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $3,765,837.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,862 shares of company stock worth $9,580,311 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Primo Water by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,343,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

PRMW traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.25. 690,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -132.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

