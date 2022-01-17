Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $25,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 99,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 31,677 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $991,000. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,748,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 295,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,213,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $60.56 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.87.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $485.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

